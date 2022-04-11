Ravensthorpe house fire treated as arson attack
- Published
A house fire that left six people needing hospital treatment is being treated as an arson attack.
Videos of the blaze in Queen Street, Dewsbury, show the mid-terraced property well ablaze while neighbours look on.
About 80 firefighters were called to the Ravensthorpe area after the alarm was raised at 00:04 BST.
West Yorkshire Police appealed for any information about the "extremely dangerous act".
Det Ch Insp Sharron Kaye said the offence was serious, "given the number in the house at the time".
One man continued to be treated in hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said, while five others also received medical treatment.
A number of other properties were also evacuated when the fire spread to neighbouring premises.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.