A1(M) closed northbound near Castleford due to 'serious incident'

A police investigation into the incident will take some time, National Highways said

A "serious incident" has closed a section of the A1(M) motorway near Castleford.

All northbound lanes have been shut at Junction 41 after a car overturned at about 07:40 BST, National Highways said.

Officials have warned a police investigation into the incident, which has caused several miles of traffic queues, is likely to take some time.

Normal conditions are expected at around 17:00, National Highways said.

