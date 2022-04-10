Leeds Armley Gyratory reopens after weekend closure for work
A major Leeds road has reopened earlier than planned following a weekend closure while roadworks took place.
Armley Gyratory had been shut to all vehicles since Friday evening as part of a £40m improvement scheme.
The council said ongoing works would see the gyratory have narrower lanes, 30mph speed limits and other traffic management in place.
A council spokesperson thanked motorists for their patience and apologised for any disruption.
The key route was expected to be closed until 05:30 BST on Monday, according to Leeds City Council.
The junction is normally used by about 100,000 vehicles a day.
The latest roadworks were the first of two phases of work which will include widening roads, replacing footbridges and better signalling on the gyratory by 2023.
The improvements are designed to increase capacity on the Leeds inner ring road and M621 and reduce city centre through-traffic, said the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.
Bus services will continue with their diversions until 06:00 on Monday, the council added.
