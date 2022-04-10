Fire crews tackle terraced house fire in Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury
About 80 firefighters have been battling a large house fire on a residential street in Dewsbury overnight.
Emergency services were called to Queen Street, Ravensthorpe, shortly after midnight, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
Videos on social media show a mid-terraced house well ablaze while neighbours look on.
Two crews remained at the scene on Sunday morning, the fire service added.
It has not said if anyone was injured.
West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.
