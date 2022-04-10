Fire crews tackle terraced house fire in Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury
- Published
About 80 firefighters have been battling a large house fire on a residential street in Dewsbury overnight.
Emergency services were called to Queen Street, Ravensthorpe shortly after midnight, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
Video on social media shows a mid-terraced house well ablaze while neighbours look on.
Two crews still remain at the scene, the fire service added.
It has not advised whether anyone was injured.
West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.