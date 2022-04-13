'Blind drunk' groups fuel persistent disorder in Armley
- Published
Schoolchildren in a suburb blighted by booze-fuelled disorder are regularly faced by groups of "blind drunk" men, a meeting has heard.
Problem drinkers in Armley, Leeds, regularly walk around topless and are seen fighting or passed out.
Police and MP Rachel Reeves highlighted the problem as they opposed a shop's bid to sell alcohol in the area.
An officer told a council licensing panel that there was "no end in sight" to the problem.
Ruslana Zirnikas, who runs Lietuvaite Shop on Branch Road, has asked the council for a licence to sell alcohol between 10:00 and 20:00 every day.
Shop boss Mr Zirnikas said he was applying as he had not made a profit in eight months of trading.
He offered to refuse sales of single cans to deter street drinkers and to pause sales between 15:00 and 16:00 to mitigate the impact on school children.
'Absolutely leathered'
Armley itself is in Leeds' cumulative impact zone, meaning new alcohol licences are unlikely to be granted unless the applicant can demonstrate they will add something new to the area or improve it.
Police community support officer (PCSO) Brendan Counsell said street drinking had been a problem for years.
"We've had large groups of men fighting before dinner time and they're absolutely leathered," he said.
The officer said there was only a limited number of ways police could tackle it, as the people involved were treated as addicts, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"There's no end in sight to this problem if I'm being honest.
"But there's one thing we can do, which is to limit the amount of alcohol being sold around Town Street."
Ms Reeves backed the concerns and said the link between easily available alcohol and anti-social behaviour had "created an atmosphere which continues to turn away people".
Jon Hindley, the council's public health representative, said residents had repeatedly raised the issue of street drinking.
"We wouldn't want to stop anyone from earning an honest living," he said.
"But for those walking past inebriated men and women every day, it can have a strong influence on impressionable young children in a deprived neighbourhood."
A decision on Mr Zirnikas' licence bid is expected within five working days.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.