West Yorkshire sisters missing since 2018 found 'safe and well'
Two teenage sisters who were reported missing more than four years ago have been found, police have confirmed.
Szimonetta and Bernadette Berki, who are now 15 and 16, disappeared from the Chapel Fold area of Batley, West Yorkshire, on 6 March 2018.
West Yorkshire Police said they were both found "safe and well" and thanked the public for their help.
It came after a fresh appeal to find them was made following a sighting of the elder girl in Dewsbury on 23 March.
