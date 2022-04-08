Leeds man denies racially abusing West Ham player at match
A man has denied racially abusing a West Ham player during a Premier League game against Leeds United at Elland Road.
Gary Hawkins, 51, of St James Mews, Armley, appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court earlier charged with a racially-aggravated public order offence.
He is also accused of a further public order offence relating to the same incident on 25 September.
The court granted him unconditional bail ahead of a trial set for 30 May.
