M1 closed in both directions near Wakefield due to "serious incident"
A section of the M1 near Leeds has been closed due to a "serious incident".
Earlier, National Highways completely shut the motorway between junctions 41 and 40 near Wakefield.
The northbound carriageway has since reopened but the southbound side will remain closed for a "protracted period", the agency said.
West Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service paramedics and National Highways traffic officers are at the scene.
A diversion has been put in place and motorists stuck within the closed area will be helped by officers.
