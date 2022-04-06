Imran Ahmad Khan: MP astonished about sex assault claim, trial told
An MP accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy at a party has told a court he was "utterly astonished" by the allegations.
Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan, 48, is accused of groping the boy at a house in Staffordshire in January 2008.
He is alleged to have forced the youngster to drink gin, dragged him upstairs and asked him to watch pornography before assaulting him.
Mr Khan, who is on trial at Southwark Crown Court, denies the charge.
Giving evidence the MP, who is gay, said he had been engaged in a "philosophical" discussion about sexuality with the boy during the course of the evening, but rejected any suggestion it was sexual.
"I was just trying to be kind and helpful to a young man who wanted to talk," he told the jury.
"He seemed very keen to want to talk about this (sexuality). I think it would have been rude or perhaps a tad cruel to shut him down."
Mr Khan told the court the conversation "seemed to have triggered something in him" and the teenager became "very upset" and "bolted out", adding: "I placed my hand either on his elbow or his arm to placate him."
He said the touch had been "momentary" and he had used words to the effect of "don't worry, it will all be OK, everything will sort itself out".
Asked by his defence barrister Gudrun Young QC if he had felt the teenage boy's feet, up his legs or towards his groin area, Mr Khan replied that he had not.
He said he had been "utterly astonished" to hear allegations that he had dragged the boy up the stairs, saying: "I just don't know where he is coming from... or why he is making it up."
Asked about who was drinking or serving drinks at the house, Mr Khan said: "I would have offered and poured drinks for everyone who asked for one."
The MP said he was not drunk on the evening in question, adding: "I think we were all probably a little merry."
Asked how he felt being in court, accused of sexual assault, he said: "It is hellish, it is a nightmare."
The trial continues.
