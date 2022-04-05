Calories on menus: Eating disorder fears over new rules
A woman with anorexia fears new rules insisting calories are displayed on menus will pose a danger to people with the condition.
Helen Hunt, 39, who has had the eating disorder for six years, worries the change could prompt relapses.
A specialist dietitian said being able to eat out was an important milestone for those in recovery and numbers on menus could increase negative feelings.
The government said the move was to encourage healthier food choices.
From Wednesday, cafe, restaurant and takeaway chains in England with more than 250 employees will have to display calorie content on food menus.
Ms Hunt, from Huddersfield, said the move was "ludicrous" and could have a severe impact on mental health.
She spent six months having treatment when her condition was at its worst three years ago, and continues to recover, something she describes as a constant battle.
"I had got to a stage where I was alright about going for a meal - going out to a restaurant is meant to be a sociable occasion," she said.
"But now I feel like I'm going to be looking over my shoulder."
Ms Hunt said she worried about the wider effect on others with eating disorders.
"Anorexia is one of the most deadly mental health illnesses," she said. "I don't understand why the government has said: 'let's traumatise people who are suffering from an eating disorder'.
"I don't think they have really thought of the danger and the bigger picture."
Specialist eating disorder dietician Beth Gripton, from West Yorkshire Adult Eating Disorders Service, said labelling calories could trigger a relapse.
Getting patients to the point where they felt comfortable eating out was an important part of recovery, she said.
"If they're then faced with the numbers it will add to that challenge, add to the guilt and shame they already experience around eating and be dangerous to someone who is trying to recover," she said.
The Department of Health and Social Care said obesity was one of the biggest health issues in the country and it was taking "decisive action to help people live longer lives".
"Displaying calorie information on menus can help people consume fewer calories when eating out or getting a takeaway, as well as encouraging businesses to provide lower calorie options for their customers," it said.
"The regulations allow businesses to provide menus without calorie information at the request of the customer, for those who might find viewing this difficult."
