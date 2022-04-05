Rob Burrow: Rugby league star and fundraiser made MBE at Windsor

PA Media
Rob Burrow with Princess Anne at the investiture at Windsor Castle

Rugby league legend and charity fundraiser Rob Burrow has received his MBE at Windsor Castle.

Burrow, 39, was recognised for services to rugby league and the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) community in the 2021 New Year Honours list.

He was diagnosed with MND, a degenerative condition affecting nerves in the brain and spinal cord, in 2019.

Since his diagnosis, he has documented his life with the disease to increase awareness and raise funds.

Burrow, who received the award from the Princess Royal, said he was shocked when he found out about the honour.

"It is not something I would imagine I would have achieved during my career but I'm absolutely honoured to receive this award.

"It is a great occasion for my family as well."

Burrow made 493 appearances during a 17-year career with the Leeds Rhinos, winning eight Grand Finals, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups, as well as earning 15 caps for England.

He retired in 2017.

PA Media
Ex-Leeds Rhinos scrum-half Burrow was diagnosed with MND after he retired from the game

The Pontefract-born athlete now speaks via a computer, using recorded samples of his voice.

He and his family are spearheading a £5m appeal to build MND centre in the city where he spent his sporting career.

They are helping Leeds Hospitals Charity, where Burrow has received care, to raise the money for a new unit.

Since the appeal launched in September almost £2m has been raised so far, said the charity.

Burrow said his vision for the centre was a "calming and tranquil sanctuary" and an escape from the "prison" of MND.

Former teammate Kevin Sinfield received an OBE at Windsor Castle in January for services to rugby league and charity fundraising.

In December 2020, Sinfield led a team that raised more than £2.7m for motor neurone disease (MND) research by running seven marathons in seven days.

Getty Images
Burrow greets friend, former teammate and fellow MND fundraiser Kevin Sinfield

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics