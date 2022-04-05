Rob Burrow: Rugby league star and fundraiser made MBE at Windsor
Rugby league legend and charity fundraiser Rob Burrow has received his MBE at Windsor Castle.
Burrow, 39, was recognised for services to rugby league and the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) community in the 2021 New Year Honours list.
He was diagnosed with MND, a degenerative condition affecting nerves in the brain and spinal cord, in 2019.
Since his diagnosis, he has documented his life with the disease to increase awareness and raise funds.
Burrow, who received the award from the Princess Royal, said he was shocked when he found out about the honour.
"It is not something I would imagine I would have achieved during my career but I'm absolutely honoured to receive this award.
"It is a great occasion for my family as well."
Burrow made 493 appearances during a 17-year career with the Leeds Rhinos, winning eight Grand Finals, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups, as well as earning 15 caps for England.
He retired in 2017.
The Pontefract-born athlete now speaks via a computer, using recorded samples of his voice.
He and his family are spearheading a £5m appeal to build MND centre in the city where he spent his sporting career.
They are helping Leeds Hospitals Charity, where Burrow has received care, to raise the money for a new unit.
Since the appeal launched in September almost £2m has been raised so far, said the charity.
Burrow said his vision for the centre was a "calming and tranquil sanctuary" and an escape from the "prison" of MND.
Former teammate Kevin Sinfield received an OBE at Windsor Castle in January for services to rugby league and charity fundraising.
In December 2020, Sinfield led a team that raised more than £2.7m for motor neurone disease (MND) research by running seven marathons in seven days.
