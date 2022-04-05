Witness sought after boy forced into van in Mixenden
A "key witness" who may have seen two men bundling a 12-year-old into a van outside a West Yorkshire shop is being urged to contact police.
The pair entered the Mixenden Mini Mart in Dodge Holme Drive, Halifax, and threatened the boy before forcing him into the vehicle, said officers.
West Yorkshire Police want to trace a member of the public who was in the shop at about 18:30 GMT on 15 February.
The boy was later released unharmed and three arrests have been made.
Det Con Teri Gledhill said: "We are treating this as a targeted incident and are working with the young victim to ensure he is safeguarded and supported."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
