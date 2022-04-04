Bernadette Berki: Missing sister sighting reported after four years
- Published
A teenager who went missing with her sister four years ago has reportedly been spotted.
Szimonetta and Bernadette Berki, who are now 15 and 16, disappeared from the Chapel Fold area of Batley, West Yorkshire, on 6 March 2018.
Police believe they were taken in by extended family or members of the Hungarian community.
Officers said 16-year-old Bernadette was seen on 23 March at about 22:00 GMT on Halifax Road in Dewsbury.
West Yorkshire Police believe both sisters are staying in the Kirkless area with friends or family.
Det Ch Insp Alex Bacon, said the pair had not been seen "for a considerable amount of time" and reissued the force's appeal to locate them.
"I continue to call on members of the public, particularly members of the Hungarian community, to come forward and help us find these girls as we need to locate them and ensure they are safe," he said.