Adrian Piaseczny: Tributes paid to father of two killed in collision
A father-of-two who died after being hit as he crossed the road in Huddersfield has been named by police.
Adrian Piaseczny, 24, died as a result of his injuries following the collision on the A62 Manchester Road on 28 March.
Mr Piaseczny was walking towards Huddersfield when he was hit by an Audi travelling the other way, said West Yorkshire Police.
Paying tribute, his family said: "Adrian had big heart and loved his whole family and friends very much."
They said Mr Piaseczny, from Fartown in Huddersfield, was fond of helping others.
"He was very empathetic, a wonderful young man. He had so much love for his mother, his sisters and brother.
"He was a doting father to his two children and partner who always put family first... the whole family are truly heart broken and he will be sadly missed by many," their statement added.
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident.
