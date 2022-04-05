Radio 2 Live 2022: Leeds to hold two-day event
- Published
BBC Radio 2 has announced its annual live music event will be held in Leeds.
The concert, usually held in London's Hyde Park, will take place at Temple Newsam Park over the weekend of 17 and 18 September.
In previous years the event has featured performers such as Sir Elton John, Kylie Minogue and Blondie.
Confirmation of the artist line-up and details of ticket sales will be confirmed in June.
The station replaced it with Radio 2 Live at Home due to the pandemic in 2020 and in 2021 held live shows in Cardiff, Manchester, Belfast and Glasgow.
Jeff Smith, head of music for Radio 2, said: "We're thrilled that Radio 2 Live will be held in Leeds, one of the great cities of the North.
"Live music is at the heart of the station so we can't wait for us all to gather at Temple Newsam for two days of brilliant music, bringing everyone together to feel great."
In addition to the two performance stages there will be a Radio 2 DJ Tent where the presenters will be playing classic tracks from the 60s to the present day.
Announcing the event on her breakfast show, Zoe Ball said the station could not wait to get to Leeds.
"We are ready for two days of dancing and singing along with our fabulous listeners and some brilliant live acts," she said.
"Personally, I'm giddy to get my groove on in the Radio 2 DJ Tent."
The two-day event will be broadcast live on the station and will also be available live and on-demand on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer.
City council leader James Lewis said he was "excited" to welcome Radio 2.
He said Leeds had hosted some of the biggest names in music and it was "great to see the city carrying on that proud tradition".
