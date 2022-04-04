Najeebullah Nekzad murder: Man jailed, victim's brother flees country
- Published
A man has been jailed for 20 years for the murder of a 19-year-old who was strangled and left in an abandoned car.
Najeebullah Nekzad, from Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, was found dead inside a Fiat Punto in Scammonden, near Huddersfield, on 31 August 2019.
Leeds Crown Court heard Gol Zazai, 30, from Ashton-under-Lyne, was the "second party" in the murder of Mr Nekzad, 19.
A judge said Mr Nekzad's older brother Nasrullah fled to his home country of Afghanistan after the murder.
The court heard Najeebullah Nekzad left Afghanistan as a teenager in 2016 and made a two-year journey across the Middle East and Europe to the UK.
He joined his brother in Greater Manchester and the pair worked at a takeaway restaurant in Ashton-under-Lyne.
'So many unanswered questions'
The hearing heard Zazai joined Nasrullah Nekzad in a reconnaissance journey the day before the murder and helped Nasrullah return to Ashton-under-Lyne after Najeebullah, a father of one, was strangled.
Mrs Justice Stacey told the sentencing hearing that Zazai was a "family friend" of the Nekzads after his sister married Nasrullah, who is yet to be traced by police.
"You were necessary to assist the murder and bring Nasrullah back from New Hey Road - and you agreed to assist," she told Zazai.
The judge told the hearing Najeebullah was strangled from behind in the vehicle with a ligature, which was later discarded on the moors.
A "clumsy attempt" was made to make the death look like a suicide, with empty bottles of whisky and a decoy ligature left in the car with Najeebullah's body.
The hearing heard Nasrullah took out repatriation and burial insurance in the days before the attack, but there was no clear motive for the murder.
"You repeatedly lied about your involvement and still have not provided a motive - you callously left his parents with so many unanswered questions," the judge told Zazai.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.