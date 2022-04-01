Imran Ahmad Khan: MP pulled up 18-year-old's kilt at party, trial hears
A Conservative MP accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy had earlier pulled up the kilt worn by the boy's older brother, a court has heard.
Imran Ahmad Khan asked the boy's brother, 18, if he was wearing the kilt like a "true Scotsman" before lunging at him during a party, a jury was told.
The Wakefield MP is accused of groping the 15-year-old boy at a house in Staffordshire in January 2008.
At Southwark Crown Court, Mr Khan, 48, denies one charge of sexual assault.
Giving evidence, the alleged victim's brother said other people had joked about his kilt, which is traditionally worn without underwear.
But he said it felt different when he was alone in a room with Mr Khan.
"There was no jollity to it. It was just a drunken lunge," he said.
He said Mr Khan, then 34, had been drinking and was "quite free and easy" with the alcohol.
"I remember him quite forcefully topping up my drink."
He said they were facing each other when Mr Khan asked the question about his underwear.
"In the same moment he lunged forward and attempted to pull up the front of my kilt. I made a swift exit because, I guess, in modern language, I was assaulted."
Mr Khan is said to have later forced the 15-year-old complainant to drink gin before assaulting him in a bunk bed.
In her evidence, the alleged victim's sister said her brother was "in a state I have never seen anyone in before" following the alleged attack.
He was "rigid, almost in a trance, staring at the ceiling", she said.
"I hope I never see anyone in that level of distress again. It was horrible, totally horrible."
The police were called, but the teenager decided not to pursue the case until he heard Mr Khan was standing in the 2019 General Election, though he denied there was any political motivation to the complaint.
The MP, who is gay, claims he only touched the teenager's elbow when he "became extremely upset" after a conversation about his sexuality.
The trial continues.
