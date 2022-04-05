Teenager deliberately run over by car in Leeds - police
A 14-year-old boy was injured when he was deliberately hit by a car in Leeds, police have said.
Officers received a report of three males, one carrying a large knife, seen running in East Street in the city centre at about 15:30 BST on Monday.
Shortly after another call was made reporting that a boy had been hit by a grey Seat Leon nearby at the junction of Flax Place and Railway Street.
He was taken to hospital with a fractured ankle, police said.
Detectives are trying to establish the full circumstances of what happened and have appealed for anyone with information.
