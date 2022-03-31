Wakefield restaurant Bellucis denies obstructing police over assault
- Published
Staff at an Italian restaurant have been accused of obstructing police officers trying to investigate an alleged assault.
Belluccis, on Northgate in Wakefield, could be stripped of its alcohol licence over the claims by police.
Officers say "numerous members of staff" got involved on 5 February before revealing a suspect had left by a side door
Belluccis said they "strongly disputed" the police's version of events.
CCTV footage later showed what police believed to be staff helping the suspect flee.
A licensing hearing next month will decide what action, if any, is taken against the restaurant.
PC Toby Warden said in a report on Wakefield Council's website : "After speaking with the victim of the assault, officers attempted to enter the premises with a view to search for the suspect who was still believed to be present at the venue.
"The officers entered the restaurant where they were obstructed by numerous members of staff employed at the premises. They were then told that the suspect was no longer on the premises and had left through a side door."
PC Warden said Belluccis then "continued to hinder" police officers trying to view CCTV footage.
The police's request for Belluccis to be stripped of its drinks licence has been supported by Wakefield Council's enforcement officers, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
In a statement, restaurant co-owner Nkosinathi Zvimba said: "Belluccis restaurant strongly disputes what the police said about them being disruptive in their attempts to detain and question the assault suspect."
Mr Zvimba also denied staff helped the suspect leave the premises.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.