Yorkshire and Lincolnshire wake to blanket of snow

Sally/Weather Watchers
This wintry landscape was revealed as the sun rose over Guiseley, near Leeds, following overnight snow

Snow has covered most of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, with the Met Office warning more is on its way as temperatures drop to below freezing.

A yellow "be aware" warning for snow and hail showers was in place, with the Met Office warning of icy surfaces and travel disruption.

Wintry showers were expected to last into the weekend, with "a mix of rain, sleet and snow to lower levels", it added.

The Met Office said the snow could accumulate on higher ground across the region.

The cold snap was in contrast to the weather at the weekend which saw highs of 18C (64F) and thousands of people visiting beauty spots and seaside towns in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

BBC Weather Watchers have been sending in their pictures of snowy landscapes across Yorkshire.

Isle Explorer/Weather Watchers
Residents of Owston Ferry in North Lincolnshire awoke to a scattering of snow
Jo Wolley/Weather Watchers
South Yorkshire did not escape the snowy weather, as this park in Doncaster shows
Annie/Weather Watchers
Hilly areas like Hawes in the Yorkshire Dales saw the snow fall much deeper
High Lions/Weather Watchers
This new arrival in Ampleforth found the world had turned white on Thursday morning
High Lions/Weather Watchers
This wood near Ampleforth in North Yorkshire also got a dusting of snow

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics