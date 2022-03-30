Bori Benko: Man admits murdering Bradford school worker
A man has admitted murdering a 24-year-old school worker who was stabbed to death in Bradford.
Borbala Benko, known as Bori, was found at her flat in Sherborne Road, Great Horton, on 21 November along with another woman who was seriously hurt.
Zbigniew Soj, 24, was due to stand trial for murder but pleaded guilty at a Bradford Crown Court hearing.
He also admitted a second allegation of attempting to murder a 21-year-old woman.
Richard Wright QC, for Soj, said a psychiatric report did not provide any defence to the charges, but it would be relevant when the court considered the minimum term of his life sentence.
He is due to be sentenced at the same court on 19 May.
