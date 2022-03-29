Far-right cell found guilty of terror offences
- Published
Four members of a "fascist" cell who made pistol parts on a 3D printer and celebrated right-wing attacks have been convicted of a range of offences.
Daniel Wright, 29, Liam Hall, 31, and Stacey Salmon, 29, all from Keighley, West Yorkshire, and Samuel Whibley, 29, from Menai Bridge, Anglesey, had denied the charges.
During the trial prosecutors said the four "celebrated racist violence and killing" through online messages.
They will be sentenced at a later date.
A two-month trial, which was moved to Doncaster Crown Court due to problems at Sheffield Crown Court, heard the defendants used online messaging app Telegram to exchange terror manuals, share racist ideology and post videos of atrocities.
Prosecutor Annabel Darlow QC said the group described killers such as Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh and Anders Breivik, who murdered 77 people in Norway, as "saints".
She told jurors the group also had an "active interest in the manufacture of explosives and weaponry".
Daniel Wright, of Whinfield Avenue, Keighley, was found guilty of disseminating a terrorist publication, possessing articles for terrorist purposes, and the collection of information contrary to the Terrorism Act.
He was also found guilty of possessing and manufacturing a firearm.
Liam Hall, of Hill Top Walk, Keighley, was cleared of possessing articles for terrorist purposes, but found guilty of possessing and manufacturing a firearm.
Hall's partner Stacey Salmon, of the same address, was also cleared of possessing articles for terrorist purposes, but convicted of possessing a firearm.
Samuel Whibley, of Derwen Deg, Menai Bridge, Anglesey, was found guilty of the encouragement of terrorism and disseminating a terrorist publication.
Det Ch Supt Martin Snowden, head of counter terrorism policing north east, said unknown to the four defendants an undercover officer had infiltrated their online chat.
"None of their security measures were enough to maintain their anonymity, or ultimately prevent their arrest and prosecution," he said.
He said the group had a "deeply entrenched extreme right-win mindset".
"The vitriolic hatred expressed by these defendants went far beyond an intolerance of others," he said.
"While the group had no clear target at the time of their arrest, they pushed relentlessly for violent action in pursuit of their objectives.
The judge, Mr Justice Spencer said he hoped to sentence the four before the end of May, however reports needed to be prepared about Wright and Whibley to help him assess the danger they presented.
"There needs to be a lot of thought given over to the sentences in this case," he said.
