Meltham cyclist dies 10 days after collision with car
- Published
A cyclist has died in hospital 10 days after he was seriously hurt in a collision with a car in West Yorkshire.
Adrian Daniel, 33, from Meltham, was cycling on Huddersfield Road in Netherton on 17 March when he collided with a Mercedes G350 at the junction with Crosland Factory Lane.
West Yorkshire Police said he died on Sunday as a result of his injuries.
Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the collision to come forward.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.