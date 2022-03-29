Kirstie Ellis death: Man charged with Leeds murder
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering a woman whose body laid undiscovered for weeks after her death in Leeds.
Kirstie Ellis, 35, was discovered by police in Stanhall Mews, Stanningley, West Yorkshire, on Friday.
Tony Brooks, 35, of Agbrigg Road, Wakefield, has been charged with her murder and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court later.
A 35-year-old woman who was also arrested in relation to Ms Ellis's death has been released on police bail.
Ms Ellis's family have appealed for anyone with information "no matter how small" to contact police and "help the investigation".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.