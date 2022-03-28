Batley man jailed for son's murder 21 years after attack
- Published
A man who suffocated his two-year-old son, leaving him with severe disabilities, has been jailed for his murder 21 years after the attack.
Alan Bird, 48, smothered Lewis Turner at their home in Dewsbury in 2001, leaving him with a brain injury.
He was jailed in 2002 after admitting causing grievous bodily harm with intent but was later charged with murder after Lewis' death in 2019.
Bird was jailed for life after being found guilty at Leeds Crown Court.
The court heard Lewis died aged 19 at his adoptive parents home in Leeds in July 2019.
The cause of death was found to be an infection caused by a feeding tube.
During the trial the prosecution said he only needed the tube as a direct result of Bird attacking him, and that therefore he was criminally responsible for his death.
Bird, of Common Road, Batley, was told he must serve a minimum of eight years before being eligible for parole.
Det Insp James Entwistle said: "This is an absolutely tragic case where a child has ultimately had their life taken away from them by their parent, who should have been there to care for and protect them.
"Lewis was initially left with severe disabilities after being seriously assaulted by Bird and died as a direct result of his actions, which were the violent culmination of a pattern of abuse and neglect of this little boy.
"Despite the care and support of his adoptive parents, Lewis's quality of life was catastrophically reduced by the extensive disabilities caused to him by his father.
"Bird has rightly been convicted of murdering Lewis and the responsibility for his death rests solely with him."
