Stanningley: Murder arrests after woman found dead in property
- Published
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a property.
The woman's body was discovered in Stanhall Mews, in Stanningley, by police following reports of a concern for safety shortly before 02:50 GMT on Friday.
West Yorkshire Police is yet to name the woman but said its inquiries, led by its homicide team, were ongoing.
A man and a woman, both aged 35, remain in custody, a force spokesperson said.
A police cordon remains in place and extra officers will be patrolling the area, they added.
The force has appealed for anyone with any information to get in touch.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.