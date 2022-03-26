Keighley: 'Golden days' of shopping return at retro store
- Published
A pop-up alternative department store has opened in a West Yorkshire town as part of an arts project based around the "golden days" of shopping.
The K-Town Shopper Project aimed to bring a "retro" feel to the former Sunwin House shop on Hanover Street, Keighley, organisers said.
Independent businesses from around the town have set up stalls inside, including food and drink sellers.
Aimee Grundell, from the project, said it was a "trip down Memory Lane".
She said: "The idea was to get footfall back in and around Keighley as some businesses weren't quite getting the customers they wanted, post-Covid.
"It's getting back that buzz for shopping and what it used to be. It's about saying, let's shop local and support local businesses - but in a very creative way.
"We've taken over this old department store, which has been closed for seven years now, and it's a nostalgic trip down Memory Lane to when the high street was king," Ms Grundell added.
Visitors to the store on Saturday and Sunday will be able to browse market stalls run by local businesses, watch a film about the town's heyday and take part in a Toy Lab workshop repurposing old toys.
Meanwhile, as department store music by Hebden Bridge composer Ant Davey plays through the shop, visitors will be able to make their own announcements over the Tannoy.
On Saturday, Kate Kitchin, from the BBC TV series Jay's Yorkshire Workshop, will be at the store, running a repair workshop with Keighley businesses Pickard Hardware and The Lion's Den Shed.
There will also be community art, flash mobs, art workshops and food demonstrations.
Stilt-walkers will be on the street outside and there will be an accompanying arts trail around Keighley town centre.
In the market, there will be some specially created postboxes designed by Emily Parkin to allow people to post notes about their Keighley shopping memories.
There will also be the Royal Arcadians tour, run by Irene Lofthouse, which takes visitors on a trip though the shopping streets hidden below the town's Royal Arcade.
Earlier in the week, Leeds artist Kieran Hadley held a sign-writing workshop and young people from the town spray-painted a wall with graffiti art.
Keighley Creative worked with Bradford Council on the project, which is part of the council's Spring Back 2022 campaign to encourage people to rediscover their local high streets.
Councillor Alex Ross-Shaw said: "This weekend of exciting events and activities provides the perfect opportunity for the local community to come together and support local businesses in a free-entry, family-friendly event."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.