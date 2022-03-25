Man arrested after shots fired at Huddersfield house window

Armed officers were called to The Fairway, in the Fixby area of Huddersfield, on Tuesday night

A 33-year-old man has been arrested after shots were fired at the window of a house in West Yorkshire.

Armed officers were deployed to a property on The Fairway in the Fixby area of Huddersfield shortly before 23:00 GMT on Tuesday.

No-one was injured, but patrols have been stepped up to reassure the public, West Yorkshire Police said.

The force has appealed for witnesses and are keen to trace a silver vehicle seen in the area at the time.

The arrested man is being held on suspicion of a firearms offence and remains in custody for questioning, a police spokesperson added.

