Man arrested after shots fired at Huddersfield house window
A 33-year-old man has been arrested after shots were fired at the window of a house in West Yorkshire.
Armed officers were deployed to a property on The Fairway in the Fixby area of Huddersfield shortly before 23:00 GMT on Tuesday.
No-one was injured, but patrols have been stepped up to reassure the public, West Yorkshire Police said.
The force has appealed for witnesses and are keen to trace a silver vehicle seen in the area at the time.
The arrested man is being held on suspicion of a firearms offence and remains in custody for questioning, a police spokesperson added.
