Marsden Moor: Fire under control as crews look for hot spots
A fire which broke out on moorland in West Yorkshire is now under control, the National Trust has said.
About 60 firefighters were scrambled to Marsden Moor near Cupwith Reservoir, Huddersfield, on Wednesday afternoon.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were dealing with two lines of fire, each one mile (1.6 km) long.
On Thursday, the National Trust, which looks after the estate, said crews were assessing the area for hotspots but the major flame front was under control.
In a tweet, it said park rangers had been on site since 06:00 GMT alongside firefighters and that the fire had affected part of the moorland as well as that of a neighbouring landowner.
The blaze on the moor is the second one in the space a week, with the previous fire at Pule Hill on 18 March.
West Yorkshire's fire service said it had sent six appliances to the latest outbreak and that it was supported by six pumps and two wildfire units from Greater Manchester.
Marsden Moor is a Site of Special Scientific Interest famous for its rare ground-nesting birds and blanket peat bogs.
