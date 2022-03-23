Fire crews tackle fresh Marsden Moor blaze
Fire crews are tackling the second fire within a week on Marsden Moor in West Yorkshire.
About 60 firefighters were at the scene near Cupwith Reservoir, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire Fire Service said.
Officers said they were dealing with two lines of fire, each one mile (1.6 km) in length.
The previous fire took place at Pule Hill on 18 March, which prompted a reminder that fires, barbecues and fireworks are banned on the moor.
A fire service spokesperson said they were alerted to the latest outbreak at about 15:15 GMT on Wednesday.
The West Yorkshire service sent six appliances and was being supported by six pumps and two wildfire units from Greater Manchester.
The National Trust said its rangers were also on site and tweeted a reminder that the area was vulnerable to fires after a long period of dry weather.
"Please never bring BBQs, campfires, or fireworks onto the moors," the tweet said.
"You could face a fine or even a prison sentence."
Marsden Moor is a Site of Special Scientific Interest famous for its rare ground-nesting birds and blanket peat bogs.
