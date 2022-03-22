Van stopped on A1(M) with wobbly wheel held on by one nut

North Yorkshire Police pulled over the van on the A1(M) with one nut holding the wheel on

An uninsured van driver has been stopped after officers spotted one of the vehicle's wheels was only attached by a single nut.

North Yorkshire Police said the van was pulled over on the A1(M) near Wetherby on Monday night, with the force calling it a "disaster waiting to happen".

The driver only held a provisional driving licence, the force said.

Police, who seized the vehicle, called it "an unbelievable disregard for road safety".

"Just imagine the consequences - thankfully our roads policing officers got to him first," a spokesperson said.

