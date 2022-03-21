Allerton Bywater: Man found unconscious in street dies
- Published
A man found unconscious in a street in Leeds has died.
West Yorkshire Police said the man was found on Wedgewood Close, Allerton Bywater, at about 06:45 GMT on Sunday.
Police had been called by the ambulance service, who took the man to hospital for emergency treatment. He died later that evening.
Forensic officers are at the scene and specialist searches are being carried out, to establish the circumstances of the man's death.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact West Yorkshire Police.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.