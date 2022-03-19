Memorial garden dedicated to Micklefield pit disaster
- Published
A community garden has been created in memory of dozens of miners who died in a 19th Century disaster.
Sixty-three men and boys and 19 pit ponies, perished in an explosion at Peckfield Pit in Micklefield in April 1896.
Micklefield Primary School said the garden is at "the heart of the community" as a place for children and residents to sit and reflect.
It was created with materials, tools and skills donated by local businesses.
The garden includes flowerbeds, benches and a plaque, with stones decorated by school children bearing the names of all the people who died, and horseshoes to symbolise the pit ponies.
Dennis Best, a member of the local heritage trust and a descendant of one of the men who died, said the garden made him "a bit emotional".
"Micklefield's heritage means a lot to us," he said.
"We're getting older and the village is nearly doubling in size so we want to preserve its heritage and teach it to the young residents."
On 30 April 1896, the flame from a collier's candle lit a pocket of gas causing an explosion which killed 63 men and boys and 19 pit ponies.
"Though this tragedy brought the community to its knees, it also created a resilience and determination in the survivors, which in turn created a strong unbreakable bond and community spirit that is still with us today," said Mr Best.
Emma Cook, interim head teacher at the school, said: "The local primary school is at the heart of our community and we have always been part of this heritage.
"This garden is a reflection of Micklefield's community spirit; it's a lovely space for children and the community to come and sit and reflect".
The 125th anniversary of the pit disaster in 2021 was affected by Covid-19 restrictions.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.