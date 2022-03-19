City of Culture 2025: Bradford celebrates shortlisting
Bradford has "most to gain" if it is named the UK City of Culture for 2025, the chair of its bid says.
The West Yorkshire city is one of four places shortlisted for the title, along with County Durham, Southampton and Wrexham.
Shanaz Gulzar, chair of Bradford's bid, said it is the "UK's youngest and most diverse city".
Judges are set to visit all of the locations in contention before the winner is announced in May.
Ms Gulzar, a visual artist from Keighley, said winning would mean millions of pounds in investment to boost the area's regeneration and growth.
'It's our time'
"We have to show them [the judges] our district and introduce them to our people," Ms Gulzar said.
"Bradford is seen as one of the cities with most to gain from levelling up. It is the youngest city in the UK and the most diverse. It's our time."
A different city wins the City of Culture title every four years.
Coventry holds the title currently. Previous winners were Hull in 2017 and Derry-Londonderry in 2013.
Baron Stephen Parkinson, Arts Minister for the Department of Culture, Media and Sport, said this year 20 cities and regions bid for the title, which is the highest ever number of entrants.
He said the title is "particularly important in emerging from the pandemic".
