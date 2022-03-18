Keighley fire: Peaky Blinders mill does not need demolition
- Published
A mill used as a set for hit TV show Peaky Blinders which was hit by fire does not currently need to be demolished, a report has found.
A huge blaze engulfed the historic Dalton Mills complex in Keighley earlier this month, with fears it would have to be pulled down.
An inspection said it was stable in the short term but the future of the site could take some time to be decided.
Five youths arrested on suspicion of arson have been released on bail.
The mill, which was home to numerous businesses, caught fire at on 3 March with 120 firefighters present at the height of the blaze.
Much of the building, which had also been featured in Downtown Abbey and 2016 Bill Nighy movie The Limehouse Golem, was destroyed.
In the aftermath of the fire, it became apparent that in some sections only the walls of the building remained and it was assumed it would have to be demolished for safety reasons, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A Bradford Council meeting was told that Heritage England, the public body that looks after the country's historic buildings, had recently inspected the site.
The authority said those findings had now been published and had found "the main walls were stable enough in the short term" so demolition was not currently necessary.
A spokesperson added: "The viable future of the building will require engagement from the owner, funding and a more detailed assessment before options can be considered.
"This will take some time."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.