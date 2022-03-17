Leeds boy, 15, accused of planning terrorist attack
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with planning a terrorist attack, Counter Terrorism Policing North East said.
The teenager, who is from Leeds, was arrested on Saturday "in a pre-planned, intelligence-led operation", officers said.
He has been charged with engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is being held in custody and will appear by videolink at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.
