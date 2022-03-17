Ukrainian dress on show in Leeds to celebrate war-torn country's culture
A traditional Ukrainian dress has been loaned to an upcoming exhibition to help celebrate the country's culture.
The outfit belonging to Olga Callaghan, a Ukrainian woman from Leeds, will be part of the What Shall I Wear exhibition at Lotherton Hall.
Embroidered by her mother in the 1960s, the dress is an example of Ukraine's national dress.
Ms Callaghan said she was "extremely proud" seeing it on display, especially with the ongoing war in Ukraine.
The dress consists of an embroidered shirt called a Vyshyvanka, a Vynok headdress and a sleeveless jacket called a Korstka.
Ms Callaghan said: "I've loaned it so people can see how beautiful the Ukrainian costume is."
Councillor Jonathan Pryor said: "Now perhaps more than ever, it's important we champion the contribution the Ukrainian people and their rich history have made to our diverse city and the world."
The What Shall I Wear exhibition is due to be launched in April and will celebrate the many evolving traditions of dressing up after dusk.
