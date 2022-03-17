Star Hobson murder: Inquest adjourned until July
The inquest into the death of murdered toddler Star Hobson has been adjourned.
Star, from Keighley, died in September 2020 after months of "neglect, cruelty and injury" by her mother Frankie Smith, 20, and her partner.
Smith is serving 12 years for causing or allowing her daughter's death while Savannah Brockhill, 28, was sentenced to life in December for Star's murder.
Bradford senior coroner Martin Fleming requested reports from the police watchdog and a hospital trust.
During the brief hearing on Thursday, Mr Fleming asked for updates from the Independent Office for Police Conduct and the child death review manager at the Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
A seven-week trial heard Star had endured a campaign of physical and psychological abuse at the hands of Smith and Brockhill.
She was "caught in the crossfire" of the pair's toxic relationship, resulting in her death at 16 months old from "catastrophic" blunt-force injuries.
On Tuesday, Smith's original eight-year jail term was extended by four years after the Court of Appeal ruled it was "unduly lenient" because it "did not reflect the overall seriousness of the offending".
Another inquest hearing is expected to be held on 7 July.
