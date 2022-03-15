Yorkshire Water accused over sewage in Bradford Beck
- Published
A water company has appeared in court charged with pollution offences after a prolonged sewage discharge.
The Environment Agency is prosecuting Yorkshire Water over six charges relating to sewage levels in Bradford Beck between 2017 and 2018.
It is accused of failing to properly regulate environmental permits in the beck, a tributary of the River Aire.
The case, heard at Leeds Crown Court, was adjourned until a plea hearing due at the city's crown court on 18 July.
The alleged offences took place near Ambler Mill opposite Forster Square Retail Park in Bradford.
