Wakefield: Warning issued over street drug sold as 'diazepam'
- Published
Police in Wakefield have issued a warning after a batch of tablets being illegally sold as 'diazepam' caused several people to collapse.
Officers said a number of people became ill after taking the tablets, which may contain substances other than diazepam.
Diazepam belongs to the benzodiazepines medicine group and is prescribed to treat anxiety, muscle spasms and fits.
Insp Paul Fraser said those who had taken the tablets had no recollection of what happened after taking them.
"This is a timely reminder of the dangers of taking illegal drugs as you don't always know where they have come from, what's in them and the effects they may have," he said.
"We would urge anyone who has fallen ill after taking drugs to please seek medical assistance immediately."
