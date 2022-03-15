Star Hobson murder: Frankie Smith's sentence increased to 12 years
The mother of murdered toddler Star Hobson has had her sentence for causing or allowing her daughter's death increased to 12 years.
Frankie Smith was handed an eight-year prison term at Bradford Crown Court in December.
Attorney General Suella Braverman said this was "unduly lenient" and referred the sentence to the Court of Appeal.
Three senior judges considered the case and extended the original term by four years.
During the hearing, Lady Justice Sharp quashed the original sentence, saying it was unduly lenient because it "did not reflect the overall seriousness of the offending".
She said Smith had a "deliberate disregard" for her daughter's welfare and had failed to take any steps to protect the 16-month-old.
Mrs Justice Sharp said the toddler had been treated with "callous indifference", cruelty and neglect.
She said Smith had failed to contact the police or the social services, or seek help from family members - some of whom had reported their concerns to social services after seeing Star with bruises.
Sitting alongside Mr Justice Sweeney and Mr Justice Jeremy Baker, she said the sentencing judge had been wrong to hand Smith a lesser sentence based on mitigation such as being a victim of domestic abuse and the fact she had lost her daughter.
"In our judgment no less a sentence than 12 years would meet the justice of this case," Mrs Justice Sharp said.
She said Star was "particularly vulnerable due to her very young age", and that Smith had been a neglectful parent.
Smith was convicted alongside her partner, Savannah Brockhill, 28, who was jailed for a minimum of 25 years for Star's murder.
Speaking before the hearing, Star's great-grandfather David Fawcett said: "It doesn't matter what sentence she gets, it'll never bring Star back."
