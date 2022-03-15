Amjad Hussain: Keighley man jailed for 12 years for raping girl
- Published
A father-of-five who repeatedly raped a vulnerable teenage girl more than a decade ago has been jailed.
Amjad Hussain, 35, of Adar Street in Keighley, was one of five men found guilty of grooming and raping the girl following a trial in October.
Hussain drove the victim to remote locations where he plied her with alcohol then attacked her.
Sentencing him to 12 years in prison at Bradford Crown Court, the judge said Hussain had committed "gross abuse".
Hussain was found guilty of two specific rape charges and a further offence relating to "multiple incident rapes".
The victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder following her ordeal in 2009 and 2010.
"The gross abuse she suffered at the hands of you and others like you is a significant factor in her mental state now," Judge Andrew Hatton said.
The judge added that it was apparent from the evidence that Hussain would be responsible for "passing on" the teenager to other men.
'Robbed of childhood'
Four other men were jailed in February as part of West Yorkshire Police's Operation Dalesway investigation.
Hussain will serve at least two thirds of his sentence and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Det Ch Insp Alan Weekes, of West Yorkshire Police, previously praised the victim for reporting the offences to the police.
"The abuse she endured robbed her of her childhood and I hope seeing all of these men sent to prison for these horrendous offences she was subjected to, will allow her to start to look forward to the future," he added.
