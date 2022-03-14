Baildon: Missing 9-year-old girl found safe and well, police say
- Published
A nine-year-old girl who disappeared from her home in Bradford earlier has been found, police have said.
She was last seen leaving her home in Baildon at about 09:00 GMT on Monday, according to West Yorkshire Police.
The missing girl was now "safe and well" after the force had earlier launched an "urgent" appeal for information, police confirmed.
Officers said they wanted to thank everyone who shared the appeal for information to help find her.
