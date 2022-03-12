Dewsbury fire: 100 firefighters tackle industrial estate blaze
Around 100 firefighters have tackled a major blaze, involving heavy machinery and scrap metal, overnight in Dewsbury.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) were called to Ravensthorpe industrial estate, on Low Mill Lane, at about 23:15 GMT on Friday.
At its height 15 fire engines, three aerial ladder platforms and a high volume pump were on the scene.
There are no reports of any injuries. People living nearby have been advised to keep their windows and doors shut.
A WYFRS spokesperson said the number of engines had been reduced to eight and one aerial ladder platform by 08:00 on Saturday, but said they expected to remain on scene throughout the day.
