Wakefield: Man killed and four injured in collision
A man has died and a woman and two children have been seriously injured in a car crash near Wakefield.
The man, 38, woman, 37, and two girls, aged four and 10, were travelling in a Citroen Picasso on Wednesday when it was involved in a collision with a BMW and Volvo, West Yorkshire Police said.
The force said the woman and two girls were in hospital with serious injuries.
Two men had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the crash, police said.
The collision happened at about 21:15 GMT on the A650 Bradford Road.
A police spokesperson said the blue BMW M5 and gold Volvo S60 were travelling towards Snow Hill when they collided with each other before the BMW then smashed into the Citroen.
The 34-year-old driver of the BMW and a 27-year-old man, believed to be the driver of the Volvo, were both arrested, the spokesperson added.
The BMW driver was also taken to hospital for treatment.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw either the BMW or Volvo prior to the crash, has been asked to contact police.
