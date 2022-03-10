Leeds Bradford Airport scraps plans for new £150m terminal
- Published
Leeds Bradford Airport has scrapped plans to build a new £150m terminal.
Airport bosses said they had withdrawn proposals because of "excessive delays" and the decision to hold a public inquiry into the development.
They said they would now turn their attention to extending the existing terminal, plans for which were approved by Leeds City Council in 2019.
The expansion plans for the airport have caused controversy since they were first outlined in 2020.
Its planning application was approved by the council in March last year, despite objections by campaigners and local MPs.
The project would have seen existing buildings demolished to make way for the new 366,000 sq ft (34,000 sq m) three-storey terminal.
The airport had claimed the replacement building would be a more efficient and sustainable development, helping it to achieve its carbon net-zero goals by 2023.
However, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove made the decision to "call in" the plans earlier this year, meaning a public inquiry would be held.
Vincent Hodder, CEO of Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA), said it was "with regret" that the decision to pull the plans had been taken.
The airport said investment in the project had so far reached £4.2m and it was not prepared to "commit a further uncapped sum over an indefinite timeframe into a public inquiry process when their focus needs to be on modernising the airport for the future".
Mr Hodder added: "I would like to thank everyone who has supported us in the planning process, from the general public to the business community and councils across Yorkshire.
"Whilst this is a setback for our airport and region, we remain committed to investing in LBA to be an outstanding, decarbonised, modern airport for the future."
West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin said said it was disappointing news and she had been "excited" by the plans for a new terminal.
She said: "It's important that people don't have to travel to Manchester to do business. International students don't have to come from Manchester then drive or get on the train to come here.
"International businesses know that we have an airport.
"I was really excited by their plans for the terminal expansion because it was going to be zero carbon."
