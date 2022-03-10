Leeds Bradford Airport scraps plans for new £150m terminal
Leeds Bradford Airport has scrapped plans to build a new £150m terminal.
Airport bosses said it had withdrawn its proposals because of "excessive delays" and the decision to hold a public inquiry into the development.
It said it would turn its attention to extending the existing terminal, plans for which were approved by Leeds City Council in 2019.
The expansion plans for the airport have caused controversy since they were first outlined in 2020.
Its planning application was approved by the council in March last year, despite objections by campaigners and local MPs.
The project would have seen existing buildings demolished to make way for the new 366,000 sq ft (34,000 sq m) three-storey terminal.
