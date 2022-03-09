Wakefield's new library and museum set to open at ex-BHS site
A derelict city centre shop is set to be transformed into a new £16m home for Wakefield's library.
The closed BHS unit on Kirkgate, opposite Wakefield Cathedral, is to be turned into a city centre hub with a museum and cafe, council bosses said.
The proposed development was originally dropped by Wakefield Council last year.
But, following a change of mind, work on the site was due to start soon and should be completed within the next two years, according to the authority.
The Cathedral precinct is Wakefield's traditional high street and has been seen as a prime retail area.
However, several chain stores based in the area have closed over the past five years, leaving some property empty.
The city library's current home is the Wakefield One building, around half-a-mile (0.8km) away on the other side of the city centre.
A report to senior councillors stated that relocating the library to a "more accessible and modern location" would encourage more visitors.
The library and city museum at Wakefield One have had relatively low numbers of post-pandemic visits and both would benefit from a move, said the council.
Other libraries in nearby towns like Pontefract and Castleford had seen "faster returns" of people, the report said.
The multi-million pound work will be funded by the council and a £12m government levelling-up grant.
The library move is to be considered by councillors next Tuesday, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
