Ukraine: Jet2 suspends flights to Poland
- Published
Budget airline Jet2 is to suspend flights to Poland as the war in neighbouring Ukraine continues.
It is understood the decision to cancel flights to Krakow between 24 March and 26 May was due to a drop in demand.
The airline usually operates two weekly flights from Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford and Newcastle airports, and four from Manchester.
It said "current circumstances" were behind the decision and affected customers would be given a full refund.
Since the Russian invasion more than 1.2m people have fled Ukraine for Poland, according to the United Nations.
In a statement, the Leeds-based airline said: "Due to current circumstances, we have taken the decision to suspend our flights and city breaks programmes to Krakow from 24th March up to and including 26th May.
"Where customers are affected by any programme changes, we will automatically cancel their booking with a full refund.
"We are planning a phased restart to Krakow from 27th May and we will of course keep customers updated."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.